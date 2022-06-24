5,781 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,540,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 67,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

