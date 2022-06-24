947 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $333,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $13,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

NYSE RRX opened at $111.19 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.56.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.60.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.