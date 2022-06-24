Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,347 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46. The firm has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

