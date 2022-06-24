Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stock Position Increased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.41% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 168,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $19.86.

