Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,734 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 3.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.10.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $235.81 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

