Absher Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Polaris makes up 2.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Polaris worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of PII stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

