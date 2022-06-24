Absher Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $410.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

