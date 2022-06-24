ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

