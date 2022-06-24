Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $357.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $435.00 to $357.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.58.

ACN opened at $285.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.98. Accenture has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 697.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

