Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Sells $14,727.32 in Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $14,727.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ACCD stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth about $178,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Accolade by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Accolade by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accolade (ACCD)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.