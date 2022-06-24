Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Sells $14,727.32 in Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $14,727.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACCD stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Accolade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Accolade from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth about $178,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Accolade by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Accolade by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

