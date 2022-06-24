Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.25

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The company has a market cap of C$17.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

