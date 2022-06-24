Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22. 4,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 362,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 1,256.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,763 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,565 shares of company stock worth $1,469,214. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

