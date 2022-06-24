Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 629.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $376.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.97. The company has a market cap of $177.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

