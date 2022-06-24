Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

ADBE stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 44.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

