AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. AdvanSix accounts for 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of AdvanSix worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.76. 5,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,055. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $976.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

AdvanSix Profile (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.