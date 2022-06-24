Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) were down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 120,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,182,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Agenus alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $516.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 77.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 2,143,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 1,950,325 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agenus by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 1,158,245 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 1,978.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.