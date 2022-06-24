Air Canada (TSE:AC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.29

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.29 and traded as low as C$16.85. Air Canada shares last traded at C$17.59, with a volume of 2,159,827 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,444.20.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

