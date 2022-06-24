AirSwap (AST) Achieves Market Cap of $11.77 Million

AirSwap (AST) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $11.77 million and $615,184.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AirSwap

AirSwap is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

