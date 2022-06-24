Ajit Jain Sells 1,200 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 277.72, for a total value of 333,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,891,077.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BRK-B traded down 2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching 267.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732,399 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 308.22.
