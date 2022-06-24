Ajit Jain Sells 1,200 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 277.72, for a total value of 333,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,891,077.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BRK-B traded down 2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching 267.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732,399 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 308.22.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.