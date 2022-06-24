Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT Lowered to $18.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

ALKT opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alex Shootman acquired 22,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $250,068.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,945.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $550,488. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

