Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.08

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.08 and traded as low as $22.50. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 38,013 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $366.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 135,606 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,656,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,999,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

