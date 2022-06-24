Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor makes up 1.0% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $51,294.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,234 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOSL stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,415. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The firm has a market cap of $924.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

