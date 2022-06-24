Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $11.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

