Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMED. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amedisys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Amedisys stock opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.33. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Amedisys by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

