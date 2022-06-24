American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $142.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

