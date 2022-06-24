American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $190.02 on Monday. American National Group has a twelve month low of $144.35 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.15.

Get American National Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 111,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of American National Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.