American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $260.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.44. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
