American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $260.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.44. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.