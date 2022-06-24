American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $144.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average of $159.11. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.