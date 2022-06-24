America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Up 8.9%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.81 and last traded at $108.60. 552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 90,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRMT. Bank of America downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $699.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.28.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $32,745,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

