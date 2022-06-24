Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 5.0% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Amgen by 12.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 54,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.35. 51,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

