Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.22 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.69 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.