Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Amedisys (AMED)

6/21/2022 – Amedisys was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

6/21/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $117.00 to $107.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $175.00.

5/27/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $131.00 to $117.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Amedisys had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $210.00.

4/29/2022 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $180.00.

Amedisys stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $276.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.33.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

