Analysts Set Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target at $13.14

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIRD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

BIRD stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Allbirds has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $32.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allbirds will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 26.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

