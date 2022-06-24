Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Target Price at GBX 7,660

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,660 ($93.83).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($88.19) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.38) to GBX 7,700 ($94.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($85.74) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

RKT stock opened at GBX 6,242 ($76.46) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,188.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The company has a market cap of £44.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,371.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,604 ($80.89).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($76.11), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($587,072.29).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

