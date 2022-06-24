Analysts Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Target Price at $30.05

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,600. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Switch by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,569,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after buying an additional 169,542 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 49,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Switch by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Switch by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,800,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,046,000 after buying an additional 96,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 833.71 and a beta of 0.71. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 525.13%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

