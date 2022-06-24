Analyzing PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) & Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO -3.54% -0.77% -0.72% Centennial Resource Development 15.92% 12.30% 8.44%

This is a summary of current ratings for PEDEVCO and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Centennial Resource Development 0 6 3 0 2.33

Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 46.57%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than PEDEVCO.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PEDEVCO and Centennial Resource Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $15.86 million 6.25 -$1.30 million N/A N/A Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 1.77 $138.18 million $0.59 10.86

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.22, meaning that its stock price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats PEDEVCO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

