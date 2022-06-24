Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $675,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. 2,278,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $206,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.