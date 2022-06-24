Apollon Limassol Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $323,103.89 and approximately $122,688.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00090740 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00295993 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

