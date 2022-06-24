Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Price Up 7% on Insider Buying Activity

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 1,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 500,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Specifically, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.61). Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $72,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

