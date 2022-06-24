Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) President Juan C. Jaen Sells 2,333 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RCUS opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.02. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,631.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

