Arlington Partners LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,574 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $18.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

