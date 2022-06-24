Arlington Partners LLC Has $32,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $160.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.51 and its 200 day moving average is $186.41. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

