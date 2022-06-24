Arlington Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $243.09 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.93. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

