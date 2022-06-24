Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC owned about 1.11% of DB Gold Double Long ETN worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DB Gold Double Long ETN in the 4th quarter worth $296,000.
Shares of DB Gold Double Long ETN stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. DB Gold Double Long ETN has a 1 year low of $34.92 and a 1 year high of $62.61.
