Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given a $195.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.11.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $160.04 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after buying an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

