Arweave (AR) One Day Volume Hits $14.62 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 24th. Arweave has a market cap of $338.37 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.13 or 0.00048522 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

