Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 72,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.98. Asana has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. Asana’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,667 shares of company stock worth $572,089 in the last 90 days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Asana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.