Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading Down 2%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.22 and last traded at $89.65. Approximately 877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 344,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.47.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.