Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,100 ($74.72) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,136 ($50.66) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($81.46) to GBX 5,940 ($72.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($61.86) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ashtead Group to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,950 ($60.63) to GBX 4,625 ($56.65) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,393.88 ($66.07).

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 3,359 ($41.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,011.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,858.87. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,269 ($40.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,572 ($80.50).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

