ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,075 by Analysts at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 884 ($10.83) to GBX 1,075 ($13.17) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($29.89) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($50.22) to GBX 2,500 ($30.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($35.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.50) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.92) target price on ASOS in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,415.36 ($29.59).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 887.50 ($10.87) on Monday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 775 ($9.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,242.75 ($64.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £886.97 million and a P/E ratio of 26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,348.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,787.98.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($600,352.38).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

